Mahlangu says GP Health Dept's finances already strained when she was appointed

Qedani Mahlangu began her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday, which will determine if anyone should criminally liable for the death of 144 mental health patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu said that the department's finances were already strained when she was first appointed in 2009.

The department's finances have been under question since the death of 144 mental health patients, when Mahlangu was MEC.

Mahlangu began her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday, which will determine if anyone should criminally liable for the death of 144 mental health patients.

#LifeEsidimeni | In fact, Mahlangu says the department’s financial position had gotten worse between 2010 and 2014, with a qualified audit throughout. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2023

Qedani Mahlangu briefly served as MEC until 2010 before being redeployed to the province's economic development portfolio.

She returned to the department of health in 2014, a year before the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu finally has her day in court as the #LifeEsidiment inquest resumes at the PTA High Court. It’s almost a decade since the dpt terminated the contract with the hospital, leading to the death of 144 mental health patients. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/Kll3OJHD13 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2023

Mahlangu told the court that her re-appointment to the department was a contentious decision.

“There were 10 of us in the room and the premier [David Makhura] came later on and when he got to me, he said, ‘I’m appointing you MEC for Health’ and I broke down. And I said: ‘But Premier this is not fair’. He said ‘I’m taking you to Health, you need to resolve the finances. I’m not moving you until the finances are resolved’.”

Mahlangu said the department's finances only got worse over the years.

“I got sworn in, I went home and I cried because I knew I was going into the lion’s den.”

It's understood the provincial department's near-empty coffers led to the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract, which saw hundreds of patients moved to ill-equipped NGOs in parts of the province.

Mahlangu has been previously accused of making the final decision to terminate the contract without following due processes.