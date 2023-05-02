Life Esidimeni inquest resumes with Mahlangu expected to testify

Former Guteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's testimony was delayed almost three weeks ago after the office of the State attorney failed to settle her legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest is set to resume its work on Tuesday with highly anticipated testimony from former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Mahlangu's testimony was delayed almost three weeks ago after the office of the State attorney failed to settle her legal fees.

Read:

- Life Esidimeni inquest postponed over legal fees

- Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers threaten to leave Life Esidimeni inquest over payment

- Life Esidimeni: Gauteng Health dept pays out millions – but still no arrests

Mahlangu is among former top officials at the department expected to account for the tragedy that claimed the lives of one-hundred-and-forty-four mental health patients in a botched transfer project.

Her lawyers previously told the Pretoria High Court that they weren't able to prepare to lead her testimony after the State attorney failed to pay their legal fees on time.

The lawyers further told the court they hoped the matter would be settled before proceedings adjourned.

They threatened to abandon proceedings if a payment plan was not finalised by the State attorney.

The State is still paying for Mahlangu's fees even though she resigned from her top job in 2017 in the wake of a damaging report about the death of the 144 mental health patients.

Mahlangu has been heavily implicated in previous testimony by the former head of mental health, Makgabo Manamela, and former Gauteng Health head of department Barney Selebano.

Manamela told the inquest that Mahlangu signed off on the decision that had deadly consequences.