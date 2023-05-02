Lamola slams ICC, says its inconsistency undermines rule of law & court's work

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that the ICC had not been entirely fair when pursuing cases.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has slammed the International Criminal Court (ICC) for not being consistent in its pursuit of global justice.

He said that the ICC had not been entirely fair when pursuing cases.

Lamola also said that the country was still looking into the matter of withdrawing its membership to the ICC following mixed messages from the governing African National Congress (ANC) last week.

ALSO READ:

• Winde doesn't have the powers to arrest Putin - legal expert

• Ntshavheni questions how Winde will carry out threat to arrest Putin

• Russia's Putin will be arrested if he comes to the Western Cape - Winde

• Even if SA pulled out of ICC, it's still obligated to arrest Putin - SAIIA

• Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

• ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine

Minister Ronald Lamola briefed MPs on Tuesday about his department’s annual performance plan and budget.

He also touched on topical matters like the pending visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the BRICS summit and the ICC’s warrant of arrest.

He said that the ICC has not moved with haste in matters involving Palestine.

"We agree with Amnesty International in its annual report that the inconsistency of the ICC in the execution of its work undermines the rule of law and the work of the court itself. The fact that an investigation into the atrocities in Palestine that was opened long before the Ukraine investigation has not yet been completed."

Lamola said that South Africa should consider a framework to suspend the implementation of the Rome Statute where it was not in the interests of the country, like other European countries.