Joburg still without a mayor as council Speaker Makhubele adjourns meeting

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has adjourned Tuesday’s council meeting on the basis that political parties were not ready to elect a mayor.

The extraordinary council meeting was initially called to elect a new candidate to occupy the top office following the resignation of Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad last week.

Makhubele has adjourned the meeting until Friday.

She said that she hoped that during this time, the parties would conclude negotiations with their coalition partners.

"This whole day we've been all over the place. Clearly, we are not ready to elect an executive mayor and it's worrying but it's clear to me that the readiness of this council to conduct the business of the day in question. I'm therefore adjourning this meeting."