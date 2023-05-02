Joburg ActionSA dismisses claims that relationship with DA collapsing

This comes after ActionSA announced that they will not support the DA's Mpho Phalatse for the mayoral position.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Joburg has dismissed claims that suggest its relationship with the Democratic Alliance (DA) is on the brink of collapse after announcing that it will not be supporting Mpho Phalatse for the mayoral position.

The DA insists that ActionSA is not honouring the multi-party coalition by fielding Funzi Ngobeni to contest against Phalatse.



READ: DA picks Mpho Phalatse for Joburg Mayoral candidate

Parties at the Joburg council are set to elect a new mayor on Tuesday following the resignation Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad last week.

ALSO READ:

- Thapelo Amad steps down as Joburg Mayor

- City of Joburg to elect a new Mayor amid coalition squabbles

Tuesday’s council meeting in the City of Joburg got off to a rocky start as negotiations between parties in both the governing and opposition coalitions have collapsed.

Insiders have told Eyewitness News that the ANC-EFF bloc has not reached consensus on the candidate it will sponsor for the mayoral position.

ActionSA spokesperson Sithembelo Majola said that apart from the DA, all the other parties within its coalition have vowed to support its candidate for the office.

“There’s a lot of moving parts but we are hoping that by the end of today, we would have been able to find ourselves and find one another within this multi-party coalition.”

While tensions between the DA and ActionSA are evident, it seems the ANC-EFF bloc is looking to resolve issues in its alliance as the red berets have requested an hour-long caucus break.