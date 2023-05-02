‘I am deeply sorry’: Mahlangu apologises to families of Life Esidimeni victims

During proceedings, the former Gauteng health MEC read out a heartfelt message to the court, and said she was still receiving counselling.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has again apologised to the families who lost loved ones in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

More than 140 mental health patients died after the department terminated the contract with the private psychiatric hospital.

Hundreds of patients were moved to ill-equipped NGOs and other state facilities in parts of the province.

Mahlangu was the MEC at the time, and was previously accused of making the final decision in October 2015 without following due processes.

She kicked off her testimony at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday, which is set to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the loss of life.

"I want to say to the families that may be watching, wherever they are located, I am deeply sorry that you lost your loved one, and may their soul rest in peace. My life has not been the same since this. I continue to receive counselling from my psychologist, and it really has not been easy."