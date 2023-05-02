G4S given notice of termination of contract to run Mangaung prison - Lamola

It follows months of controversy following the escape of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, from the Bloemfontein-based facility.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that his department had served a notice to prisons contractor, G4S, for the termination of its contract to run the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Lamola was addressing Parliament’s justice committee about his department’s annual performance and budget on Tuesday morning.

"The notice to terminate follows that G4S sought legal opinion and it has been deemed that BCC is not suitable to continue with the contract. In line with the concession contract background, a termination notice over a period of 90 days has been served to the BCC and thereafter the contract will cease to operate."

The minister added that Bester was currently in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility and would appear in court on 16 May.