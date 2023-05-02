Friend felt uncomfortable over Senzo Meyiwa's relationship with Kelly Khumalo

The court heard how Mthokozisi Thwala was friends with the footballer’s wife, Mandisa Mkhize.

JOHANNESBURG - A friend of Senzo Meyiwa who was with him at the time of his death said that he was uncomfortable with the soccer star’s relationship with singer, Kelly Khumalo.

Mthokozisi Thwala spent his first day in the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

He was among the people present when Meyiwa was fatally shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Khumalo.

The trial resumed on Tuesday since an adjournment six months ago.

Five men are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

Thwala spent the day on the witness stand, relaying his version of events of 26 October 2014, the day Senzo Meyiwa died.

The court heard how Thwala was friends with the footballer’s wife, Mandisa Mkhize.

He detailed how Meyiwa met Khumalo multiple times in his presence and once even averting plans that they had made in order to watch her perform.

Thwala said that a few hours before Meyiwa was killed, he, Khumalo and her sister, Zandi, as well as Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo, all went to buy alcohol.

He said that Meyiwa could see that he was uncomfortable.

"It didn't sit well with me, my lord, that I was in the company of Senzo, Kelly and Zandi, knowing very well that Mandisa was my friend. To someone else, that would look bad."

The group would then proceed to Khumalo’s mother’s house where Meyiwa would be shot and killed.