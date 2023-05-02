DA: Political instability in CoJ because parties fixated on leadership positions

The Joburg Democratic Alliance says there is instability in metros because political parties are focused on leadership positions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg said that there was political instability in the city because parties were fixated on leadership positions more than they were on serving residents.

This comes as the DA-led multi-party coalition and the African National Congress (ANC) – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) alliance have both failed to agree on suitable candidates to be the next mayor.

A new mayor is expected to be elected at the city's extra-ordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

With the Joburg Council expected to elect a new mayor today, the ANC and EFF have requested a caucus break which accumulates to four hours. Eyewitness News understands that the parties are still resolving matters surrounding candidates to field for the top office.

Al-Jama-Ah's Thapelo Amad resigned from the position last week.

DA Gauteng chairperson Solly Msimanga said that the political instability in Joburg could only be resolved by re-electing the party’s Mpho Phalatse to lead the city.

This is, however, in contradiction of the party’s initial plans to vote for ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni for the top office as agreed upon by the multi-party coalition.

Msimanga said that the DA would not withdraw Phalatse’s candidacy nor would it support ActionSA to hold the mayorship seat.

“Mpho has proven herself time and time again and this is why we are saying that lets reinstate the same executive that has been there.”

In the meantime, the ANC is still struggling to field a candidate as internal factions have not agreed on a common councillor.