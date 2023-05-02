Beaumont: ActionSA to approach DA for conflict resolution processes

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said that ActionSA still believed that the multi-party coalition could be restored despite the DA’s provincial structures reiterating that it would only support Phalatse for the mayoral office.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said that the party would approach the Democratic Alliance (DA) for conflict resolution processes.

His statement comes after the council failed to reach consensus on a mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Parties were meant to elect a new mayor at the city’s 15th extraordinary council sitting on Tuesday, which Speaker Colleen Makhubele has adjourned until Friday.

Beaumont expressed disappointment in the DA’s announcement that it would field former mayor Mpho Phalatse for the role, instead of supporting ActionSA provincial chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni.

He said that ActionSA still believed that the multi-party coalition could be restored despite the DA’s provincial structures reiterating that it would only support Phalatse for the mayoral office.

"ActionSA has been approaching many parties, including the DA and we are not going to stop. We need to work with political parties who are like-minded."