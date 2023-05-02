Bara's cold storage capacity not enough to keep up with food demands - MEC

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to get an update on the recent food shortage issues it has been facing.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital did not have enough cold storage capacity to keep up with the food demands from patients.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was speaking during a media briefing at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The MEC visited the hospital to get an update on the recent food shortage issues it had been facing.

Despite confirmation of a shortage of groceries at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Health MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko said that no patient had missed a meal.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the infrastructure capacity of Africa’s largest hospital would have to be increased to improve its services.

"The other issue is Chris Hani Baragwanath does not have enough cold storage capacity to order in large quantities of foods. And some of the suppliers are cover contracted and cannot keep up with the demand in terms of the orders being made."

Meanwhile, the Gauteng health department will go into the new financial year with a significant budget cut after failing to spend all of its infrastructure grant from National Treasury.