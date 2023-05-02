Go

All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco

The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum's airport amid clashes in the Sudanese capital on 15 April 2023. Picture: AFP
Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum's airport amid clashes in the Sudanese capital on 15 April 2023. Picture: AFP
02 May 2023 18:15

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that all South African citizens who were trapped in conflict-stricken Sudan have been evacuated.

The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.

They're part of a group who were forced to flee Sudan where rival military groupings have been battling for control of the capital, Khartoum.

Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela: "The lesson from this experience is that private companies who choose to make their own travel arrangements for their employees in a situation like the one that's at play currently in Sudan, it is always beneficial to inform, to talk to government."

READ MORE:
Sudan survivors need psychological support as traumatic tales emerge
'It was an absolute nightmare': Parent of South African evacuated from Sudan
S. Africans rescued from Sudan were provided with emergency passports – Motsoaledi

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA