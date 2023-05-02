Al Jama-Ah proposes bill for the constitutional recognition on Muslim marriages

The government earlier appealed a 2018 order by the Western Cape High Court to pass legislation recognising Muslim marriages.

CAPE TOWN - Al Jama-Ah leader and Member of Parliament Ganief Hendricks says he hopes Parliament will accept the proposed registration of Muslim marriages bill drafted by his party.

Hendricks also wants the Home Affairs Department to implement a constitutional ruling and amend a circular that will enable the department to recognise Muslim marriages.

Hendricks is expected to table the proposed bill in front of the home affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday.

In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed a judgement recognising the validity of Muslim marriages.

The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation however, it has dragged its feet.

Hendricks said his party won't rest until Parliament passes the bill into law.

"And we hope that the wisdom of Solomon will prevail and that they will support both options and that the department of home affairs that their position will be rejected by parliament."