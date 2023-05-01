WC suspects caught in possession of illegal and fake firearms due in court

The police said they received a tip off for one of the suspects while the other was randomly stopped and searched.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects between the ages of 18 and 32 are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court this week. This is the word from the Western Cape police.

The first suspect was caught in possession of an illegal replica firearm while the other was nabbed in possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk said the incidents happened over the weekend.

"Members received information of a white Lexus SUV that was being stripped near Mventsane Street in level two informal settlement and on the arrival at the scene, the members spotted a young male running away from the vehicle, when they approached him, he dropped a bag inside the bag they found a black handgun resembling a real weapon."

In an unrelated incident, Van Wyk explained, another suspect driving a black VW Golf was stopped and searched in Graceland.

"During the search of the vehicle, the members discovered a Z88 handgun tucked away under the passenger seat, the serial number of the pistol was filed off. The 32-year-old male was arrested for the illegal possession of the firearm as well as prohibited firearm.".