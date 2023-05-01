UFH corruption: Higher Education Dept calls for swift probe

The vice chancellor, professor Sakhela Buhlungu, previously brought to light corruption allegations at the institution.

JOHANESBURG - The Higher Education Department is urging law enforcement agencies to ramp up their investigations into corruption at the University of Fort Hare.

In February, vice chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu decried widespread corruption at the institution.

He explained incidents of corruption ranged from his signature being forged to attempts to stop cases from being taken to court.

A second bodyguard working for vice chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu was killed near Alice at the weekend.

The bodyguard was travelling on the R63 when a vehicle collided with his car killing him instantly.

In their probe, the police seek to ascertain exactly happened and whether it was deliberate or accidental.

This follows the deadly shooting of another bodyguard Mboneli Vesele in January - where Buhlungu survived a susspected assassination attempt.

As a result, the vice chancellor, has been taken to a safe location.

Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi appealed for a thorough investigation into the latest incident.

“The details that we are receiving now from the university, is that whilst the police are still investigating. We cannot be conclusive of the link of this car crash to other murders but it is highly concerning.”