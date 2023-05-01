Two more G4S employees arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape

To date, police have arrested eight people in total for aiding and abetting Bester.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two more G4S employees in connection with the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison last May by faking his death in a fire - he was re-captured in Tanzania in April.

The prison is managed on behalf of the government by private security firm, G4S.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody as well as defeating the ends of justice. The team investigating this case has so far arrested eight suspects and cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests."

