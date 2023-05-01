Ramaphosa: ANC working hard to address shortfalls in SA's labour sector

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also admitted that there was still a long way to go to address the country's socio-economic challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party was working around the clock to address shortfalls in the country's labour sector.

Ramaphosa joined Cosatu in its annual celebration of Workers' Day in Bethlehem to mark the progress made in fighting for decent wages and better working conditions.

But this year's installment still comes amid workers' frustration at low wages, high living costs and long working hours.

Ramaphosa admitted that there was still a long way to go to address the country's socioeconomic challenges.

"We still feel the effects of many things that have gone wrong in our country - state capture, recently we had COVID and a lack of investments. These are challenges that we have got to continue addressing but it should not be for the ANC to address them alone."

But Ramaphosa believes the tripartite alliance, including Cosatu and the SACP, is best placed to respond to workers' grievances.

"It is for this reason that we want a strong alliance. We need to sit down all together to discuss the alliance - how we can strengthen it, how we can reconfigure it so that this alliance continues to lead the attainment of the national democratic revolution."