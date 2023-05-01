Pandor implores Russia and Ukraine 'to have a settlement'

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said they would continue to call for a ceasefire in Sudan, adding that they're against all violence including the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it had taken stand in the Russia-Ukraine war by asking for peace, despite South Africa abstaining from voting against the ongoing invasion.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor was speaking at a media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport as a group of South African evacuees from war-torn Sudan returned home on Sunday.

Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with many civilians killed over the past few weeks.

Pandor has been criticised for taking a stand on the war in Sudan and not Ukraine, but she said South Africa was always against such violence.

“As a country, we don’t want war because we know what conflict does to a nation and so I have appealed both to Ukraine, to Russia and to the international community, let us use the best diplomatic efforts to bring the two parties together and to have a settlement because war and conflict are destructive, people die every day, and we want to end this conflict.”