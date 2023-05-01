On Workers' Day Numsa slams ANC govt, describes its rule as wasted years

Numsa is blaming the ANC government for creating the most unequal society in the world.

CAPE TOWN - As the world celebrates International Workers' Say, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has characterised the African National Congress (ANC)'s 29 years in government as 29 wasted years.

Numsa said that it was unfortunate that Monday's celebrations were against the backdrop of increasing poverty, inequality, and the unemployment of many South Africans.

Statistics South Africa puts the country's unemployment rate at 32.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

South Africa's official #unemployment rate decreased by 0,2 of a percentage point to 32,7%.

This means that almost 16 million South Africans were still unemployed during this period.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: “We share the sentiment of Abahlali BaseMjondolo who have described the last two decades of ANC rule as fake freedom because the only ones who are free are the rich, who are getting richer and richer, whilst the working class is getting poorer and poorer."

Meanwhile, Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said that workers must unite to fight against what he called capitalist exploitation, poverty wages and growing inequality.

“We are celebrating International Workers' Day against the background of a deepening crisis of capitalism which has resulted in a global crisis of unemployment, high levels of inequality, and extreme poverty."