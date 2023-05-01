Heavy traffic on N1 between Polokwane & Hammanskraal, says traffic dept

As the long weekend comes to an end, traffic officials say some major transport routes have started piling up.

The Transport Department has urged motorists travelling from Polokwane towards the north of Gauteng to avoid using the N1 highway because of heavy traffic on the N1 southbound from Polokwane to Hammanskraal.

The department's Tidimalo Chuene: “There’s heavy traffic, especially when approaching the Nyl and Kranskop toll plazas. Traffic law enforcement officers are deployed at critical points to manage the flow of traffic. Motorists are urged to be patient, drive with caution, maintain a safe following distance and take regular breaks to ensure safety.”