Govt has stepped in to get 22 SA nationals stranded in Cairo their docs - Dirco

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) said that it had alerted the South African embassy in Cairo about the 22 South Africans that have been trapped on a boat for days because they don't have the proper documentation to board their flights home from Egypt.

This is the fourth group of South Africans that evacuated from the gruesome conflict in Sudan by fleeing to a neighbouring country in a rush, some arriving without their passports.

On Sunday, the department welcomed a group of 53 evacuees back home, declaring it the final group of South Africans that was trapped in the conflict-ridden country.

But on Monday morning, humanitarian organisation, the Gift of the Givers, said that it had received a call from a group of nationals who were stuck on their employer's boat.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman: "We are busy forwarding this information to Dirco and the chief committee joint emergency evacuation committee to resolve the issue and get the documents sorted out to get these poor people to their flight so that they can get back home as soon as possible."

Dirco's Clayson Monyela said that government had now stepped in to get the nationals the right documentation.

"Their employer was responsible for their flight tickets so as soon as the clearance is issued they will be flying back to South Africa, so we are assisting but I need to make this point - it is encouraged that in situations like this, even if private companies want to take care of their staff members, it's always useful to involve government."