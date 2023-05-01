Fatal bus accident in Swellendam a tragic event, says Anglican bishop

This comes after a bus overturned on the N2 close to Swellendam on Friday leaving 5 people dead and 48 injured.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop of Table Bay for the Anglican Church, Joshua Louw, has described the fatal bus accident in Swellendam as a very tragic event.

Five parishioners from the St Aidan's Anglican Church in Landsdowne died and 48 others were injured when their bus overturned on the N2 near Swellendam on Friday.

Read:

- WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

- Cause of WC bus crash that killed 5 people still unknown - police

They were on their way back to Cape Town from a church retreat in the Southern Cape.

It's believed that the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned.

Police are investigating the matter.

Bishop Louw said that they will continue to keep the families and friends of the deceased and those injured in their prayers.

"I just want to start by saying thank you very much for the wonderful support, the prayers that have gone out. It is overwhelming to know that in times of tragedy we as the people can stand together and just give the necessary support."