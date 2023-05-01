EC and KZN wards to elect new councillors in June

The by-elections follow the resignation and deaths of councillors and those who wish to apply for special votes can still go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Voter registration for upcoming municipal by-elections in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal took place this weekend.

On 14 June, residents in the Eastern Cape’s Ward 5 in Kou-Kamma and Ward 2 in Port St Johns will take to the polls to elect new councillors.

Also read: Voter registration weekend ahead of 3 by-elections in EC and KZN

Moreover, residents in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ward 2 in Umvoti will join them.

These by-elections come after the previous incumbents in Ward 5 in Kou Kamma and Ward 2 in Umvoti both died.

The former councillor in Ward 2 in Port St Johns, meanwhile, resigned.

The voter registration process kicked off on Saturday without incident.

It ran for two days before wrapping up on Monday.

Those wishing to apply to cast special votes, meanwhile, can still do so.

They can submit their applications at their local Electoral Commission of South Africa offices from the 29 May until the 2 June.