CT mom of primary school blade attack victim unhappy with disciplinary process

An 8-year-old boy was sliced on his neck by another learner in Stephen Road Primary School while he was waiting to wash his hands.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of an eight-year-old boy who was cut by a blade on his neck by another pupil at a Cape Town primary school said that she was not satisfied with the disciplinary process that has taken place.

A grade three learner at Stephen Road Primary School is accused of slashing the eight-year-old boy, who survived the attack, across the neck with a blade in March.

It's understood that the victim was standing in a queue waiting to wash his hands before lunch when he was attacked.

Last Wednesday, the school called the parents of both pupils and the learners to a disciplinary hearing.

The victim's mother said that she did not think the learner who cut his son would receive adequate punishment.

"I'm not really satisfied because as the principal had told me after everything was finished, she looked at me and she said according to the first aider that did his cut, had he turned his head it would've caught his main artery and he would've died, and she said to us we wouldn't have been here today. For me, it's like he's going to get away with everything, that's my impression of him."