ANC, SACP, Cosatu show united front at May Day event amid reports of tensions

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and union federation, Cosatu, have feigned unity despite reports of tensions in the tripartite alliance.

The relationship between the alliance partners is still believed to be strained as the SACP and Cosatu bolster calls to be included in key decision-making structures.

Leaders of the alliance, including ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed May Day celebrations in Bethlehem in the Free State on Monday, where they took turns to again call for a reconfigured alliance partnership.

The debates about the reconfiguration of the alliance partnership are not new, but they are especially relevant now as tensions between the working class and the governing ANC spill over.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the trust deficit between workers and political leadership could only be addressed by a united alliance partnership.

"Workers in our country and across the world have fought for the right to gather and celebrate. It has been really good that we have worked together as an alliance, under the leadership of the African National Congress."

But SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said that power could not be centralised in the ANC as the alliance continues to clash over some policies.

"We are for thoroughly democratic consensus seeking consultations on both policy and those who are mandated to implement our policies at all levels of the state."

The SACP recently warned of making good on threats of breaking away from the partnership and contest the 2024 general elections if the reconfiguration of the alliance failed to materialise.

Cosatu is split down the middle, with some in the union federation threatening to back the SACP.

While the alliance partners continue to maintain a united front, the SACP will rely on a series of consultations before making a final decision on its future in the alliance.