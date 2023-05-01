Amaberete to be deployed to troubled Majola area, says Cele

People in villages under the coastal town of Port St Johns, in the Eastern Cape are living in fear. Around 22 people have been killed since August 2021 to date by gunmen.

MAJOLA - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the tactical response team "Amaberete" would be deployed in the conflict-stricken Majola area, in the Eastern Cape within 72 hours.



Cele said that this must now come to an end.

Community members gathered in one room on Monday, sharing their fears with top police officials.

They said that gunmen targeted community members here and killed them.

Some allege that the cause of it all was stock theft.



Police Minister Cele said that the Amaberete were preparing for deployment.



"People are in big fear, people live like animals here, and all that kind of fear. That is why we had to take that kind of drastic decisions."

While Cele vowed to restore order by the end of the week, community members said that they hoped that his visit was not a waste of time.