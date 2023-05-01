22 South Africans who fled Sudan now stuck on boat in Cairo - GOTG

The NGO confirmed on Monday morning that it had received a call for help from a group of 22 South Africans who have been stuck on a boat in Cairo for days.

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said that the group of 22 South Africans who were still stranded in Egypt after fleeing from war-torn Sudan had been stuck on a boat for days.

Conflict broke out in Sudan's capital city, Khartoum, over two weeks ago, with over 500 people killed and tens of thousands more displaced.

South Africa's International Relations Department has worked with NGOs to bring home dozens of nationals.

Dirco had updated the figure to 66 evacuees in total who landed back home over the weekend from Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

But Gift of the Givers said that there were still more overseas.

It is understood that the group fled from Port Sudan to Safaga port in Egypt a few days ago.

But unfortunately, they were not able to be cleared in time for their flight from Egypt back home to South Africa.

The boat they were trapped on was apparently charted by the company that employed them for a project in Port Sudan last September.

And just two weeks from the completion of their project, the war in Sudan broke out.

Gift of the Givers said that it had since notified all relevant government bodies to move in swiftly to evacuate the group that was left.

