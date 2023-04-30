Water dept urges South Africans to use water sparingly ahead of a dry winter

This winter is predicted to have significantly less rainfall, and with water levels showing a continual downturn, the department expressed concern that this could jeopardise the country's future water security.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation department urged South Africans to use water sparingly as a drier winter season approaches.

In its weekly report, the department noted that 11 out of the 14 major dams in the country recorded lower water levels compared to the week before.

Some Gauteng residents have also recently been experiencing low to no water supply, but the department said this was not due to the lowering dam levels.

It did, however, note with concern the steady decline of water levels especially as the season is predicted to have significantly less rainfall.

The department said that this week’s water levels showed a continual downturn which could jeopardise the country's future water security.

It said the water level drop at one of its major river systems which supplies a number of provinces was concerning.

“The Vaal Dam which is also part of the integrated Vaal River system... declining to 102.5%, while Bloemhof also went slightly down to 102%," said the department's Wisane Mavasa.

It said only some parts of the Western Cape were expected to experience more rainfall during this winter, but all other parts of the country needed to use water more consciously.