SAfricans rescued from Sudan were provided with emergency passports – Motsoaledi

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motoaledi on Sunday said while government was evacuating South Africans from war-torn Sudan, his department had to offer emergency passports to some who lost their documents in their rush to flee the fighting.

Fighting erupted in Khartoum two weeks ago, killing 500 people while thousands more have been injured and trapped in the city.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation, alongside humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers facilitated the exit of South Africans from Sudan’s conflict zones through neighbouring countries.

A group of 53 evacuees, 51 of them South African, landed this morning from Egypt, following a group of ten that arrived from Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

“Look it is illegal to cross any borders without required documentation especially passports so whenever people are stranded it might be you in the centre of London having been mugged or lost luggage, etc. But you still have to come back home so it’s the duty of home affairs through our missions to offer you emergency travel documents we always do that," Motsoaledi said.

Family members of those rescued said they could sleep for the first time in two weeks without worry.

“The past few days have been really tough because each and every day you hear you know new developments and you’re not too sure how will the whole evacuation process go about," said one family member.

"We have got their grandchildren here I think they are gonna be the most excited to see them so yes we are looking forward to it," said another.