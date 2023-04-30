'No lawlessness will be tolerated': Natjoints on planned truck drivers' strike

JOHANNESBURG - The country's law enforcement agencies said they would be working with private security companies throughout Sunday to combat any criminality during a planned shutdown by truck drivers.

The truck drivers are reportedly taking a stand over, among other things, the employment of foreign nationals in their sector.

The strike has drawn fears that it could affect the movement of goods and traffic on major routes.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) had mobilised all the resources at its disposal to tackle any forms of criminality.

The police also called on those participating in the strike to do so peacefully.

"Private security companies through the Saps [South African Police Service] E2 project have also pledged their support in working together to combat criminality. Thus, the Natjoint assures the nation that no lawlessness in the form of barricading of roads, torching of trucks, and looting of goods will be tolerated," said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.