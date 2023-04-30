No disruptions linked to truck drivers' strike, say police

There were fears of major routes including the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban being blocked. But according to the police, traffic across the country was free-flowing.

JOHANNESBURG - Although the trucking industry threatened a complete shutdown of their industry on Sunday as part of strike action, police said there had been no reported incidents or disruptions linked to the protest.

Trucking body, the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa led the strike on Sunday, calling for improved safety for truck drivers and for government to do away with labour brokers, among other things.

There were fears of major routes including the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban being blocked. But according to the police’s Athlenda Mathe, traffic across the country was free-flowing.

There were reports on social media of trucks being stopped on the N1 between De Doorns and Touws River in the Western Cape, as well as on the N2 near Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape; and the N3 at Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

Mathe clarified, however, that these trucks were in fact parked on the side of the road and were later removed.

She said there were no disruptive activities taking place by late Sunday afternoon, stressing however that law enforcement officers remained on high alert.