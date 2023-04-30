Lesufi promises electronic panic buttons for all GP residents

Lesufi hosted a passing out parade for the newly graduated peace officers at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday, when he announced the introduction of e-panic buttons.

JOHANNESBURG - With 3,000 new crime prevention wardens ready to take to the streets of Gauteng this coming week, Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the province's residents could sleep soundly.

Lesufi hosted a passing out parade for the newly graduated peace officers at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday.

Comprised of previously unemployed youth from around the province, they are set to be deployed across Gauteng from Monday in an effort to boost the province’s crime prevention efforts.

Lesufi said the long-term plan is to have a total of 6,000 wardens, and to equip citizens of the province with e-panic buttons to call for help in times of need.

"Each and every citizen in Gauteng will be armed with an e-panic button. When you are under threat in your house, you just press the panic button. Our 6,000-strong force will respond and come to your rescue."

The new crime prevention wardens will focus on the province's hot spots.

"Today we are saying to all our communities in the townships...to all our communities in informal settlements...to all our communities in hostels: When you go to bed tomorrow night you must sleep peacefully because each and every ward will have a 24 hour patrol van guarding all our townships, informal settlements and hostels."