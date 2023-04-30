'It was an absolute nightmare': Parent of South African evacuated from Sudan

A flight carrying about 50 South African evacuees from Sudan landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday. This follows weeks of ongoing conflict between warring groups in Sudan, which has left around 500 people dead and thousands more injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The flight carrying about 50 South African evacuees from Sudan landed at the OR Tambo International Airport before midday on Sunday, after a slight delay.

This is the third and biggest group of evacuees to arrive home.

The evacuation followed weeks of ongoing conflict between warring groups in Sudan's capital city, Khartoum, which left around 500 people dead and thousands more injured.

The department said this group was first evacuated to neighbouring Egypt before getting on a flight back to South Africa on Saturday night.

Family members who anxiously awaited their arrival said they were happy to hold their loved ones again.

One father told Eyewitness News he was unable to sleep while he worried for the safety of his child. "We were not happy for the whole week, we couldn't eat or sleep."



"It was an absolute nightmare. You can imagine there was absolutely no way of communication. They ran out of water, electricity, everything was destroyed," another parent told EWN.