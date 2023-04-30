GP Crime Prevention Wardens graduate, ready to hit the ground running

The passing out parade of the new peace officers took place at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's new crime prevention wardens are ready for the fight.

That's according to the province's traffic police spokesperson, Sello Maremane as he witnessed the passing out parade of the new peace officers at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday.

The group comprises previously unemployed youths who have all now undergone three months of training.

They’re set to hit the streets on Monday.

Maremane said they would be deployed to crime hot spots around the province.

"These people will be deployed at crime hot spot areas. We have our 40 underperforming police stations in terms of managing them," he said.

"The people you are seeing on the ground will really be forming part of our force multiplier to augment what SAPS is doing, to augment what Gauteng Traffic Police is doing, to augment what other law enforcement agencies are doing."

[WATCH]: The Crime Prevention Wardens have gone through vigorous training and are ready to display the utmost discipline as they tackle crime in Gauteng communities. @GP_CommSafety #WarOnCrime #BootsOnTheGround pic.twitter.com/yNDNmrH9MT ' Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) April 30, 2023

Maremane said the peace officers are rearing to go.

"The people we are seeing here are up and ready to ensure we stop crime in our communities, especially in our informal settlements. We know Gauteng has a lot of informal settlements where we are having some challenges with regards to crime as well as hostels."