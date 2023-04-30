Emotions run high as Pandor welcomes 51 SAfricans evacuated from Sudan home

The flight carrying evacuees from Nairobi landed before midday on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport.

JJOHANNESBURG - Sunday was an emotional day for families who have re-united with loved ones who finally made it back home after a gruelling evacuation operation from war-torn Sudan.

A flight carrying 53 evacuees from Egypt landed at the OR Tambo International Airport before midday.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said 51 of the group are South Africans.

The other two are from Zimbabwe and Lesotho.



They fled Sudan after conflict broke out in the country this month, claiming the lives of 500 people and displacing and injuring thousands more.

As one of the evacuees walked through the gates she noticed her father and ran into his arms. They embraced, both in tears.

Her father said it had been over a year since he last laid eyes on her.

"For a year now, she's been teaching in Sudan. But last week I had difficulty to get hold of her and it's been a long time not seeing her. "

Another two family members, holding a bouquet of flowers and a welcome home banner, paced as they waited to see their mother and father who had been stuck in their apartment building in Khartoum for a week.

"It was quite a long time not knowing what's happening. Are they safe? Do they have food? Do they have shelter?," the couple's son said.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and some of her cabinet colleagues were on hand to receive the evacuees.

Pandor said government was relieved that all 51 on board the flight had landed safely on home soil.

"I know it's very traumatic. I know the children want to get home. I know you wish to be with your families but we could not let this moment pass and I must say that is has been a partnership with the departments, a partnership that included support of the Gift of the Givers," Pandor told the evacuees and their families.