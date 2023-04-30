Donovan Moodley neither sorry nor truthful, must remain in prison - WMACA

The convicted killer made an unsuccessful bid for parole in March and has now turned to the Joburg High Court in the hopes of overturning the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board’s decision not to recommend him for early release.

JOHANNESBURG - Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) said convicted killer Donovan Moodley isn’t sorry for what he did, and that he shouldn’t be released back into society.

Moodley abducted 21-year-old Leigh Matthews from outside Bond University in Morningside, Sandton, on 9 July 2004. A municipal worker discovered her naked body in a veld in south Johannesburg in the days that followed.

He pleaded guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping, and extortion and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

He made an unsuccessful bid for parole last month and has now turned to the Joburg High Court in the hopes of overturning the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board’s decision not to recommend him for early release.

'UBUNTU'

Moodley wants a judge to review and set aside the decision the board took last month not to recommend him for early release, and to replace it with a decision of his or her own.

Alternatively, he wants the decision sent back to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services - Ronald Lamola for consideration as he has the final say on parole for offenders serving life.

In his papers, Moodley said he’s aggrieved by the decision and believes it does not amount to just administrative action.

He also said he ‘pleads’ with the Correctional Services authorities to “show ubuntu” and “only oppose [his case] on facts and not legal technicalities” - further asking the court to “come to [his] aid should the need arise” and saying this would be “in the interest of justice and the public”.

Judge Joop Labuschagne - who presided over the case in 2004 found Moodley couldn’t have acted alone and must have had accomplices.

Despite this, Moodley has throughout the years refused to assist the authorities with apprehending his co-conspirators. He’s also changed his version of events and how they unfolded, over the years.

And Women and Men Against Child Abuse - which has been involved with the case for years said “the true motive for the killing, the real course of events, and who his accomplices were are questions that have not yet been truthfully answered”.

The organisation also said that “the fact that he continues to lie and change his mind about what happened further solidifies the fact that he has not been rehabilitated, is unremorseful, and therefore should not be integrated back into society”.