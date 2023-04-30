Complaint against Judge Maumela 'troubling' as similar one laid previously - JCC

The Judicial Service Commission announced it was recommending Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, together with Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, be suspended pending the outcome of a tribunal investigating the delays in a number of their judgments.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng High Court Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is facing potential impeachment over his tardy judgments, and it’s not the first time this problem’s landed him in hot water.

This is on the back of complaints Judge President Dunstan Mlambo levelled against the two in late 2020.

Both judges have presided, and continue to preside over numerous high-profile and important matters, with Maumela currently hearing the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The JSC’s recommendations flow from reports from the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) which found that, if established, the complaints against the two judges prima facie indicate incapacity, gross incompetence or gross misconduct and they should face a tribunal.

And according to those reports, Mlambo referred a similar complaint against Maumela to the JSC previously, but it’s still outstanding.

He also apparently recommended Maumela’s suspension back then, but former president Jacob Zuma overruled him.

The JCC in its report on the most recent complaint against Maumela described it as “troubling” that this isn’t the first time he’s faced such a complaint.

In the previous complaint, the JCC said, the judgments were reserved from as far back as 2010 and it gave the impression that “the problem may be recurrent”.