Cele set to visit conflict-hit KwaMajola in Port St Johns

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the communities of KwaMajola in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

They have been hit by violent incidents of murder and arson with at least 50 homesteads and 97 houses torched, according to police.

Several families which include children, have been left homeless and without food.

National police spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba said residents of KwaMajola fear for their lives.

"Several interventions have since been undertaken by the provincial Saps [South African Police Service] including the establishment of a task team to conduct investigations into the deadly crimes against the people of Majola."

Cele will be accompanied by National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola.