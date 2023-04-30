Go

Another member of Fort Hare University's protection unit killed in car crash

The protector, whose identity has been kept confidential by police was reportedly driving from East London to the university's Alice campus for his patrolling duties, when a bakkie rammed into the driver's side of his vehicle.

A member of Fort Hare University's protection unit died in a car accident on 30 April 2023. Picture: Supplied/Sipha Kema
30 April 2023 16:45

EASTERN CAPE - There has been another tragic blow for the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape as a member of the institution's protection unit died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was expected to give testimony in the upcoming court case where five suspects are charged with the murder and attempted murder of some of the university’s staff members, including vice chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

"The deceased individual was a key witness in the case against the individuals who planned assassination attempts against the Vice-Chancellor (Sakhela Buhlungu) and who were involved in the various shooting incidents against our management team," said Fort Hare spokesperson, JP Roodt.

This is the second death to hit the university this year, following the shocking assassination of Professor Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele in January.

The South African Police Services in the Eastern Cape has requested time to confirm the incident with the district officials.

This is a developing story.

