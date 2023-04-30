ANC's Sotashe on Nkohla: 'Upfront and forthright, we've been robbed'

Nkohla - who was shot dead two weeks ago was laid to rest at his home in Alice, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Cape Town, Xolani Sotashe said Loyiso Nkohla's passing has left a deep wound in the hearts of those he served.

Nkohla was shot dead during a community meeting near Philippi train station two weeks ago.

The activist was laid to rest at his home in Alice, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

READ:

- ‘They killed him like a dog’: Mbalula calls Loyiso Nkohla’s murder a ‘hit’

- 'We've lost a unifier': Slain Loyiso Nkohla remembered by his peers

"Very upfront individual who doesn't hide his views you know we really appreciated his vibrancy, his forthright, indeed we are robbed as the community of Cape Town," said Sotashe.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Passenger Rail Agency of South African (PRASA) regional manager Raymond Maseko said he worked with Nkohla to restore trains in Cape Town's central line at the time of his death.

"The meeting that was held where Mr Nkohla ended up being attacked and killed was a PSC meeting, project steering committee meeting - where the community within itself is organising its own interest to say - in trying to do this, what are our interests, up to where we are, has Prasa respected our interests."

Western Cape police said no arrests have been made yet.