All Truck Drivers Forum disappointed with low turnout for 'shutdown'

JOHANNESBURG - All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa expressed disappointment at the dismal outcome of its planned national shutdown of roads on Sunday.

Last week, the group announced a national strike against what it called safety issues, the use of labour brokers, and the employment of foreign truck drivers.

Motorists were warned to avoid major routes and police were placed on high alert amid concerns of violence and road blockades.

However, police said there were no disruptions on major routes.

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi said there had been a number of gatherings around the country.

"It happened there by Mpumalanga - Malelane. It happened in KZN. It happened in Middelburg, Eastern Cape. The trucks are parked there, the drivers are gathering together. And Western Cape - at Touwsriver - the drivers are gathering there. So they parked the trucks. Even Kimberly - they are gathering there at the truck stop, they parked the trucks."

Nyathi conceded they failed to bring about a complete shutdown of SA's main routes.

"There was a shutdown, although it’s not successful. But we won’t sit back, we’ll keep on fighting until [there's] zero percent foreigners in trucking."