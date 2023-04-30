Actor James Alexander remembered as an 'exceptionally talented performer'

The locally and internationally-recognised thespian died on Friday from cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor James Alexander has been remembered as a versatile actor and producer, whose legacy will live on.

The Binnelanders and The Wild actor died on Friday. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

The Boksburg-born thespian was also known for his films Discreet, Semi-Soet and internationally-acclaimed _Sink, sharing the screen with actors like Keanu Reeves, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Daniel Radcliffe, among others.

The 45-year-old won several awards for his work.

His acting agency, Contractors, said he was a strong SA ambassador.

“[It is] really sad that James is no longer able to bring his lightness and laughter to the acting community and the audiences that have watched him. He was an exceptionally talented performer and he had acclaim both locally and abroad for the incredible work that he did," said the agency's Carlynn de Waal-Smit.

Meanwhile, his industry colleagues and South Africans alike have paid their tributes on social media.

James. I’m so saddened by your passing. 💔😢 You are a legend!!! You contributed so much to my introduction to our craft and industry. Thank you. 🥹🙏🏾 Sending prayers to @AnelAlexander and your near & dear. Rest Easy James. 🕊️ #JamesAlexander #JamesGracie pic.twitter.com/EUszPmEm8L ' Gail Mabalane (@GailMabalane) April 29, 2023

RIP James Alexander, you’re gone too soon. You will always be my Lemmer. pic.twitter.com/TzP67mk1K0 ' Deon Meyer (@MeyerDeon) April 29, 2023