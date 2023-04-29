WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

At least five people were killed in a bus accident on the N2 near Swellendam on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Mobility Department urged motorists to obey the rules of the road as they travel in and out of the province over the long weekend.

At least five people were killed in a bus accident on the N2 near Swellendam on Friday.

Another 50 people were left injured when the bus which was en route to Cape Town overturned.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and those injured.

"A very strong reminder to all of those using our roads over the long weekend, please be safe on the roads. Please stop when you are tired and buckle up. Our provincial traffic services are out in full force this long weekend as we're trying to reduce the fatalities on our roads."