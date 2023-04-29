UCT proceeds with reconstruction following 2021 fire

Part of the renovations include repairs to the Jagger Library, which contained significant historic African literature collections and galleries.

CAPE TOWN - Restoration and repair work at the University of Cape Town (UCT) continues.

In 2021, a fire raged down Table Mountain, ravaging everything in its path, including parts of the university.

The institution said it remained grateful that no lives were lost in the devastating fire.

UCT said it had been hosting workshops over the past two years to reimagine the space as a research library, with a focus on African history, identity, and creative expression.

It said, however, many other buildings were also affected, and it has needed to find alternative areas for teaching and learning for various faculties.

The university said the destruction affected the UCT community personally, as it is their second home.

Watch from the archives: Recovery will continue for years