Slain community activist Loyiso Nkohla laid to rest in EC

Nkohla was shot dead during a community meeting near Philippi train station in Cape Town two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Former Ses'khona People's Movement activist and community leader Loyiso Nkohla was laid to rest in his hometown of Alice in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Nkohla was shot dead during a community meeting near Philippi train station in Cape Town two weeks ago.

The former Seskhona activist and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla is being laid to rest at his home in Alice, Eastern Cape today. Nkohla was shot and killed while in a meeting near Philippi train station in Cape Town two weeks ago. #capeflats #CapeTown #LoyisoNkohla pic.twitter.com/4KUE2Quavt ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2023

Western Cape Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) regional manager Raymond Maseko, who worked closely with Nkohla, said his death left a big gap in the communities he served.

"It's a key setback, but we are working with law enforcement agencies. As they are doing their investigations, we share what we know as Prasa but we then await for them to advise us if it is safe for us to continue with the work."

Maseko added that Nkohla was one of the prominent community leaders Prasa worked with in trying to restore the rail service on Cape Town's central line.

"The meeting that was held where Mr Nkohla ended up being attacked and killed was a PSC meeting, project steering committee meeting, where the community is organising its own interest to say...what are our interests, up to where we are has Prasa respected our interests?"

READ MORE: