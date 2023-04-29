Second group of SAfricans evacuated from war-torn Sudan arrive home

The group were reunited with their families after a grueling few days which saw them first evacuated from Sudan to neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

JOHANNESBURG - A flight carrying the second group of South Africans evacuated from war-torn Sudan landed on home soil on Saturday afternoon.

The group were reunited with their families after a grueling few days which saw them first evacuated from Sudan to neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

They fled Sudan after violence broke out between two armed forces in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, two weeks ago.

The violence has claimed hundreds of lives with thousands more left injured.

The first group of two South Africans arrived home on Friday.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said another group was set to make its way back home from Egypt in the next few days.

South Africa's international relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said government was grateful they had been returned safely.

"We note that there were many frustrations along the way but this is ongoing work. The key goal and objective for us was to get South Africans out of harm's way and to ensure that they are facilitated back to South Africa safely and we are grateful that we have been able to get everybody out."