Natjoints prepared ahead of planned truck drivers' strike on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has mobilised all resources at its disposal as truck drivers threaten a national shutdown on Sunday, police said on Saturday.

The truck drivers are reportedly unhappy about the employment of foreign nationals in their sector.

Police said no blocking of roads, burning of trucks, or any other forms of criminality will be tolerated.

Private security companies, Saps, and other key stakeholders will be monitoring roads throughout the day on Sunday.

“The Natjoints [National Joints and Operational Intelligence Structure] and respective prof joints have been meeting daily to monitor the situation and associated risks. With this said, multidisciplinary joint law enforcement operations are underway and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality,” said police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe.