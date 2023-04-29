'Maybe she'll open up to me': Friend of granny accused of Soweto boys' murder

Nqobile Ndlovu and her boyfriend, Mthunzi Zulu, face two counts of murder, as well as charges of kidnapping, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice for the murders of Ndlovu's six-year-old grandson and his five-year-old friend.

JOHANNESBURG - The neighbour and best friend of a 50-year-old Soweto woman who stands accused of murdering her grandson and his friend said she wished she could talk to her.

Nonhlanhla Ngema was at the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday where her friend, Nqobile Ndlovu appeared alongside her 39-year-old boyfriend, Mthunzi Zulu, for double murder.

Ndlovu and Zulu stand accused of kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating the bodies of six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye, and his five-year-old friend, Mduduzi Zulu, last week.

Ndlovu is Rabanye's grandmother.

Ngema said she wished she could talk to her friend in the hopes that she would open up to her.

Ngema was speaking following the appearance of Ndlovu and her boyfriend.

The pair was arrested on Wednesday, a week after the boys went missing in Soweto.

Ngema said she was in disbelief when Ndlovu was arrested.

“Sometimes I wish I could get a chance to speak to her. Maybe she will open up to me and say 'no, my friend I did this because of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5’, but the law is the law, you can't go and talk to her."

Meanwhile, dozens of outraged community members from White City in Soweto attended the pair's appearance at the Protea Magistrate's Court.

Ngema said the community is outraged.

“More than upset…because they were young those kids, they still had lives to live. I was so surprised, how can a granny do that to her own grandchild, even now I’m still surprised.”

Ndlovu and Zulu have each been charged with double murder, kidnapping, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

They will remain in custody until their next appearance on 5 May.