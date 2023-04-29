Many attempts to 'sabotage' Crime Prevention Wardens programme - Lesufi

Lesufi said many people were disqualified due to not meeting the criteria set for the programme. He said some trainees had criminal records, did not possess a matric certificate, and were not South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said there were many attempts to sabotage government's Crime Prevention Wardens programme - meant to assist law enforcement authorities in fighting crime.

While the Gauteng government had an initial target of 6,000 Crime Prevention Wardens, only about 4,000 previously unemployed youth qualified for the programme.

Lesufi said several trainees were evicted from the programme for lying about their credentials.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Friday in Midrand.

Lesufi said many people were disqualified due to not meeting the criteria set for the programme, while some showed up for training at the camp without having been called.

He said some trainees had criminal records, did not possess a matric certificate, and were not South Africans.

“There are others because desperate of employment, came not only physically unfit but also risked their lives as they could not qualify through our vigorous training processes.”

Ntokozo Ngubane, one of the graduates from the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens programme, said the wardens are here to serve the communities in terms of combating crime and substance abuse among young people.

ALLEGED SUSPENSION OVER DREADLOCKS

The Gauteng government refused to give details about the suspension of a woman from the crime prevention programme, allegedly due to her having dreadlocks.

Eyewitness News understands that a trainee was evicted from the programme after she refused to cut her dreadlocks for spiritual reasons.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said he had not established all the facts around the incident.

Maremane said graduates from the programme would be officially recognised as peace officers under the Criminal Act, and must adhere to certain standards.

“Obviously, there is a standard that needs to be conformed by any person within the law enforcement environment. I am yet to investigate what could have happened, but I must mention upfront that you’re not a secretary, you can’t just become a law enforcement official if you do not subscribe to our code of law enforcement conduct. There are certain things you are not allowed to do."

Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson, said he does not have the "full facts of the case" around the woman who was allegedly suspended from the Crime Prevention Wardens programme for having dreadlocks.

The provincial government will be hosting a graduation parade on Sunday to officially present the peace officers to the public.