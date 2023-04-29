Manhunt still underway for two rapists who escaped from EC prison on Freedom Day

The two inmates, Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Nothi, escaped from the sports field at Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still trying to track down two convicted rapists who escaped from an Eastern Cape prison on Freedom Day.

Khohliso was serving a ten-year sentence for rape while Nothi was serving eight years, also for rape.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Correctional Services said a manhunt had been launched and additional resources deployed to try and track the two escapees down.

Two days later, departmental spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they’re still on the loose.

"The manhunt is still on as we are still trying to find the two escapees," he said.

This escape comes hot on the heels of the news that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escaped from his cell at Mangaung Prison in the Free State by faking his death in a fire last May.

Bester was recaptured earlier this month.

Members of the public have been urged to contact the nearest police station should they encounter Khohliso or Nothi.